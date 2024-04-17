Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.36. 697,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,428. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $231.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.37.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

