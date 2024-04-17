Goodman Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.98. 405,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,069. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $546.76 and its 200-day moving average is $531.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.