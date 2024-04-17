KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

LMT traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,293. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.