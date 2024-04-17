IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Financial Analysis

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.23 million 18.36 -$14.65 million ($0.33) -3.94 Tandem Diabetes Care $747.72 million 2.85 -$222.61 million ($3.44) -9.58

IceCure Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -453.76% -86.96% -68.63% Tandem Diabetes Care -29.77% -31.48% -10.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IceCure Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 6 5 0 2.33

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus price target of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 126.92%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.26%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats IceCure Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

