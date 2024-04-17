Keel Point LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

