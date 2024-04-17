Neo (NEO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $268.82 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Neo has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $268.82 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $17.78 or 0.00028612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

