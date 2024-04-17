Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 500,913 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,550.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,882 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 112.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 353,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 178,822 shares during the last quarter.

FTXN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

