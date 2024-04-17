Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Grows By 8.6%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. 899,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,550. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

