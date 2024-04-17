Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Equinix Trading Down 0.3 %

Equinix stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $740.14. 124,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $802.23. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

