10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of 10x Genomics worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,750. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $130,725.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXG

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.