SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

