DGS Capital Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

