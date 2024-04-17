Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.79. The stock had a trading volume of 745,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.