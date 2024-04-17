Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for approximately 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.13% of Camtek worth $65,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $11,483,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $12,093,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $4,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 142,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

