The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on April 23rd

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

