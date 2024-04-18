Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Announces Earnings Results

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.
Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile
