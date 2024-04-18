Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TGI

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $999.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.58. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.