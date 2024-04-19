Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources comprises 1.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.17. 2,439,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,440,050. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,767.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.