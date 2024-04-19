Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 84,669 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,669 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,749,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 516,217 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

