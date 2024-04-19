Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,273. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.49.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

