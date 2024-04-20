Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,552,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

