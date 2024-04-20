Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $44.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

