CNB Bank Has $333,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CNB Bank increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Down 3.3 %

ASML traded down $29.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $859.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $958.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

