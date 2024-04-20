Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.95

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.95 and traded as low as $8.90. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 322,446 shares changing hands.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

