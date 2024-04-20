Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 123 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

