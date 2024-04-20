CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.43 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $614.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

