StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2744 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from StarHub’s previous dividend of $0.16.
StarHub Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SRHBY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $8.56.
About StarHub
