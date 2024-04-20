D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.91 and a 200 day moving average of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 873.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

