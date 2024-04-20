Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 411,392 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

