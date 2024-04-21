Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,837 Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 26.12% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.78. 582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.58. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $20.80.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

