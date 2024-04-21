Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 8,393 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 678.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,402 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,925 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $71.11. 3,346,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

