Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $269,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,241,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.10. 9,787,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

