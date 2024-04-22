GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.
GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GFS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of GFS opened at $46.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $68.57. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.61.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GLOBALFOUNDRIES
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.