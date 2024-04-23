908 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after buying an additional 628,175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,561,000 after buying an additional 495,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,456,000 after buying an additional 327,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.94.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

