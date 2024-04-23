Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 645 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE NEE opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

