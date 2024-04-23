Analysts Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Price Target at $102.88

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after acquiring an additional 164,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $136.16. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

