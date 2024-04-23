Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) versus FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote -101.78% -121.46% -26.83%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Rightscorp has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rightscorp and FiscalNote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote $132.65 million 1.14 -$115.46 million ($0.87) -1.33

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FiscalNote.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rightscorp and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote 0 2 4 0 2.67

FiscalNote has a consensus price target of $4.44, indicating a potential upside of 284.20%. Given FiscalNote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

