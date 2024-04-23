e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 6.8%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.48 and last traded at $172.45. 851,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,554,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,325 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,154. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.