Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.14. 51,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,273. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

