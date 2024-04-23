Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $14.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $745.69. 2,041,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,032. The firm has a market cap of $708.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $370.68 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $763.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.