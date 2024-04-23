Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 48,279 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,279 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. 1,828,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380,137. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

