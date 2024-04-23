iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,509,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after acquiring an additional 152,235 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.