SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at JMP Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $204.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.13 and a 200-day moving average of $164.72.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.