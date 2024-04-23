Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 20.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in ASE Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ASE Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 90.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 15.2% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 90,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 1,650,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,083,305. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

