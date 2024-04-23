Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.80% of Saia worth $92,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $522.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.83 and a 200-day moving average of $477.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

