Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

