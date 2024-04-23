Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 9.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $793.37 and last traded at $785.06. 3,877,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,829,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $717.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $955.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 77.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 146.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

