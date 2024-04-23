Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

NASDAQ VTWG traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,579. The stock has a market cap of $875.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

