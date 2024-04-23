Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 4,409 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLTL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the third quarter valued at about $245,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CLTL stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $105.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

