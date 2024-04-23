iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.